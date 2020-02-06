Day 6 of George Floyd protests begin in Denver

The sixth day of protests follow a relatively peaceful night of protests Monday.

DENVER — A sixth day of protests in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd have begun in Denver.

What to know right now:

Limited RTD bus and rail service resumed Tuesday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced a 9 p.m. curfew for the city and county that will run through Friday. The curfew lifts at 5 a.m. each day.

A total of 284 arrests have been made in conjunction with the disturbances over the past four days, including 170 arrests on Sunday. Of those arrests, 70.7% live in Denver or elsewhere in Colorado, according to public records and data from the Denver Police Department. A total of 236 people were charged for violating curfew.

A suspect was arrested after police said he on Saturday night deliberately drove into officers and a civilian, causing serious injuries.

Tuesday's protests follow a fifth day Monday, where protests remained largely peaceful late into the night.

PHOTOS: Day 5 of protests in Denver 1/70

2/70

3/70

4/70

5/70

6/70

7/70

8/70

9/70

10/70

11/70

12/70

13/70

14/70

15/70

16/70

17/70

18/70

19/70

20/70

21/70

22/70

23/70

24/70

25/70

26/70

27/70

28/70

29/70

30/70

31/70

32/70

33/70

34/70

35/70

36/70

37/70

38/70

39/70

40/70

41/70

42/70

43/70

44/70

45/70

46/70

47/70

48/70

49/70

50/70

51/70

52/70

53/70

54/70

55/70

56/70

57/70

58/70

59/70

60/70

61/70

62/70

63/70

64/70

65/70

66/70

67/70

68/70

69/70

70/70 1 / 70

Video shows Denver Police Department (DPD) Chief Paul Pazen walking with demonstrators as they marched peacefully through downtown during the day.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said during a Tuesday news conference that he wants to work with those protesters, and also urged them to get tested for COVID-19, saying he was worried the large gathering could lead to an outbreak of the coronavirus down the road.

On Monday, 20-year-old Colorado man Chevy McGee, who identifies with the "Boogaloo" anti-government group preparing for a civil war, said police “stole” several of his guns when he went to Friday’s protest in Denver.

McGee and his friend were not charged or cited and a DPD spokesperson would not explain why or how police seized the firearms during Friday’s protest. Police would also not explain why they did not charge the men after seizing the guns.

Protests in response to the death of Floyd started in Denver on Thursday. They're meant to make a statement on Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck in a video that has been widely shared to social media. His death has sparked rallies across the country.

That officer and other officers at the scene have been fired. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday were peaceful during the day, but led to riots at night that included fires, vandalism, graffiti and looting, as well as confrontations with police in which tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles were deployed.

Prior Denver protests coverage

DAY 5: George Floyd protests remain peaceful in Denver Monday night