WATCH LIVE: Day 7 of George Floyd protests - Mayor Hancock leading protesters on a march through Denver

DENVER — Protests continue into day seven in Denver in response to the in-custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
What to know right now:
- Charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been elevated, and three other former officers have now been charged for their involvement in the death of George Floyd.
- Denver Police are hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday night to talk with community members about how the department can improve.
- 9NEWS is hosting a town hall on racism in Colorado (following the Denver Police town hall) Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
- Denver Police Officer Thomas McClay was terminated following a social media post earlier this week that included the words, 'Let's start a riot."
- New legislation was introduced to “strip immunity” from law enforcement and prevent officers from transferring to another department after being fired.
- Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights plans to file a civil rights charge against Minneapolis police
- Limited RTD bus and rail service resumed Tuesday.
- Denver is under a 9 p.m. curfew that will run through Friday. The curfew lifts at 5 a.m. each day.
- Colorado Springs is under a 10 p.m. curfew through June 8.
- A total of 338 arrests have been made in conjunction with the disturbances over the first five days of protests. Of those arrests, at least 71% involve people live in Denver or elsewhere in Colorado, according to public records and data from the Denver Police Department. A total of 290 people were charged for violating curfew or disobeying police.
Meanwhile, a few hundred people gathered in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon protesting Floyd's death. And in Aurora, Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson walked with community members to the city's Municipal Center.
Small protests have also happened over the last few days in Fort Collins and several mountain communities.
Wednesday's protests follow largely peaceful rallies late into the night on Monday and Tuesday.
Protests last week and over the weekend were peaceful during the day, but escalated to riots at night that included fires, vandalism, graffiti and looting, as well as confrontations with police in which tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles were deployed.
