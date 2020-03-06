WATCH LIVE: Day 7 of George Floyd protests - Mayor Hancock leading protesters on a march through Denver

The seventh day of protests follows relatively peaceful nights of protests Monday and Tuesday

DENVER — Protests continue into day seven in Denver in response to the in-custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

What to know right now:

Meanwhile, a few hundred people gathered in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon protesting Floyd's death. And in Aurora, Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson walked with community members to the city's Municipal Center.

Small protests have also happened over the last few days in Fort Collins and several mountain communities.

Follow tweets from 9NEWS reporters on the ground at Denver's protests:

Wednesday's protests follow largely peaceful rallies late into the night on Monday and Tuesday.

Protests last week and over the weekend were peaceful during the day, but escalated to riots at night that included fires, vandalism, graffiti and looting, as well as confrontations with police in which tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles were deployed.

PHOTOS: Day 6 of George Floyd protests in Denver 1/38

2/38

3/38

4/38

5/38

6/38

7/38

8/38

9/38

10/38

11/38

12/38

13/38

14/38

15/38

16/38

17/38

18/38

19/38

20/38

21/38

22/38

23/38

24/38

25/38

26/38

27/38

28/38

29/38

30/38

31/38

32/38

33/38

34/38

35/38

36/38

37/38

38/38 1 / 38

Prior Denver protests coverage