Aurora's mayor went undercover as a homeless person, upsetting some local leaders

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he hoped to gain insight about the issue. Local leaders are calling his actions a "publicity stunt."

AURORA, Colo. — Local leaders are calling Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman's decision to spend a week undercover as a person experiencing homelessness last month a "publicity stunt."

The leaders scheduled a news conference to discuss the decision for Thursday afternoon.

In December, Coffman spent a week living on the streets of Denver and Aurora where he posed as a person experiencing homeless without any money for food.

He said he hoped the experience would help him better understand the issue of homelessness ahead of a planned meeting with other local leaders, including the mayors of Denver and Lakewood.

"I didn't feel very comfortable that I was familiar with the issue," said Coffman during an interview with 9NEWS on Wednesday. "And so somehow it donned on me what if you were homeless for a week, would you have a better understanding of the issue? And I think I do."

His actions aren't sitting well with local leaders, who said in a news release that Coffman "mimicked homelessness" and "reduced people’s experiences with homelessness and drugs to a lifestyle choice".

Coffman said some people didn't want to go to shelters and preferred to stay in encampments, but stopped short of calling their situation a choice.

"[There were] people that did not want — were in encampments — didn't want to be in the shelters period," he said. "The notion of being subject to rules, being told what to do, not having access to drugs or alcohol at will, that is a decision that they've made there. But it would be hard to argue that homelessness is a choice."

Coffman said his time on the streets was physically demanding, but during that time, he wanted to talk to as many as he could to see how they ended up on the streets and learn about what plans they had for the future. He was surprised by the number of people he encountered who appeared to have mental health issues.

"We’ve got to figure out how to address the mental health component," he said.

Coffman said economic issues were a contributing factor to homelessness, but said most of the people he encountered were on the streets due to mental health issues or drug and alcohol abuse.

"I was surprised at the drug use that I saw at the encampments, not marijuana, but crystal meth, crack, cocaine, heroin, very surprised at that," he said.

Coffman said he spent time at three Denver encampments and said they do pose public health and safety threats.

"We can clearly do more to help people and move them on to stable housing," Coffman said. "What isn’t working is spending more money on it without changing behaviors. People are never going to [move] forward with their lives. You don’t want to be in a situation with public policy where you’re enabling really bad, destructive behavior."

Opponents argued that one week sleeping outside and in shelters "does not give him [Coffman] insight into the very real trauma that people experience prior to and during their time living on the streets."

"I think understanding we have to make treatment available, we have to make job training available, we have to make these program[s] available, but if able-bodied people that are not willing — even if they have a substance abuse problem — that are not willing to take advantage of these programs, at the end of the day there's just nothing we can do for them," Coffman said.

Confirmed speakers, supporters and attendees for the news conference include:

Councilmember Crystal Murillo, Aurora Ward I

Councilmember Nicole Johnston, Aurora Ward II

Councilmember Juan Marcano, Aurora Ward IV

Councilmember Alison Coombs, Aurora Ward V

Councilmember Allison Hiltz, Aurora At-Large

Councilmember John Stone, Englewood At-Large

Councilmember Sharon Tessier, City and County of Broomfield, Ward 2

Mayor Pro-Tempore Guyleen Castriotta, City and County of Broomfield

Councilmember Candi CdeBaca, City and County of Denver, District 9

Commissioner Emma Pinter, Adams County District 3

Commissioner Nancy Jackson, Arapahoe County District 4

Representative-Elect Iman Jodeh, HD 41

Demetria Skipper, Living Water Ministry

Shelley McKittrick, Program Development and Operations Consultant with the Colorado Village Collaborative (CVC)

Vinnie Cervantes, Director, DASHR