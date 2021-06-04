Long-term rental licenses for Denver landlords approved by City Council committee

The “Healthy Residential Rentals for All” program intends to improve the conditions of rental properties and help the city track its housing stock.

DENVER — The Denver City Council Business Committee approved a rental licensing policy program Wednesday that would require landlords to pay for long-term licenses to rent out their properties.

By requiring the long-term licenses, the “Healthy Residential Rentals for All” program intends to improve the conditions of rental properties, help the city track its housing stock and establish better communications between tenants and landlords.

The program, sponsored by Council President Stacie Gilmore, has been in the works since early 2019. It will need to pass a full City Council vote on May 3 to be approved.

“We’re looking at historic numbers of people facing housing instability,” Gilmore said. “This rental license program will create the largest single license pools with over 54,000 eligible rental licensees.”

“At the end of the day, this is a tool to keep folks housed in our city.”

