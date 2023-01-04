Lorena Garcia picked to replace Rep. Adrienne Benavidez in Colorado House

A vacancy committee elected Garcia to finish Benavidez's term representing District 35.

DENVER — Former U.S. Senate candidate Lorena Garcia is coming to the Colorado House of Representatives after a vacancy committee elected her to replace resigning Rep. Adrienne Benavidez.

Garcia is a progressive Democrat and community organizer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020. She will finish Benavidez's term representing House District 35, which runs through 2024. The Colorado Democratic Party announced Garcia's appointment following an election held by the HD 35 vacancy committee Tuesday night.

“It is an honor to be selected to represent HD 35," Garcia said in a statement. "I cannot wait to start working with these incredible community leaders to make sure we bring people centered policies that will support the residents of HD 35 and beyond.”

Garcia won the election in the first round of voting, beating out competing candidates Frances Groff-Gonzales, president of the Westminster Education Association, and Susan McFaddin, a local entrepreneur and former member of the Colorado Governor's Fellowship Program.

