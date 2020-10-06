Lyons fire chief resigns after social media comments about protesters

LYONS, Colo. — The fire chief in Lyons has resigned after posting a comment on Facebook saying he would spray protesters in Denver using high-pressure water hoses – for fun.
Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned Tuesday over the comment he made last month about the people protesting the death of George Floyd.
This Lyons Fire Protection District Board earlier this month held a special meeting to discuss "the insensitive remark" Hoffman made, according to the district's Facebook page.
"Chief Hoffman made a mistake, but we believe he is sincere in his apology and that his comment was meant to display an intense frustration over the destruction of property, not the otherwise peaceful protests," the Facebook post reads. "We all must be more aware of our words and comments and their impact on others. The Board will issue a formal reprimand to Chief Hoffman and feels confident that no such similar conduct will arise in the future. We also will review our policies and make improvements to / our processes and training. We remain confident in the Fire Chief and his abilities and believe he is an asset to the community that we all so dearly love."
Hoffman said his comment was a joke, and he apologized.
The district on Tuesday then announced Hoffman had resigned. The Facebook post says Hoffman expressed that he felt it was in the best interests of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign.
Floyd's death has prompted protests around the world against police brutality and racial injustice.
Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer who represents Lyons said Hoffman’s apology was not enough, and that he had lost the public's trust.
