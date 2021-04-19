Social equity plan for marijuana delivery, hospitality businesses in Denver OK’d in final vote

The bills approved Monday will allow marijuana delivery and marijuana hospitality businesses within Denver later this year.

DENVER — On the eve of the unofficial "holiday" for cannabis, the Denver City Council unanimously passed three bills changing the city’s marijuana policy to allow for social equity delivery and hospitality businesses.

The bills approved Monday will allow marijuana delivery and marijuana hospitality businesses within Denver later this year and provide $350,000 to the Department of Excise and Licenses for the implementation of the new business licenses.

Delivery licenses will only be available to social equity applicants until 2024. Licenses for stores, transporters, cultivations, manufacturing and the new hospitality establishments will be limited to social equity applicants until 2027.

“We’re really pleased to see this city council vote,” said Eric Escudero, spokesman for the Department of Excise and Licenses. “They demonstrated with their vote tonight that they support social equity and making sure all Denverites can benefit from this multi-billion-dollar industry.”

