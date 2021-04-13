Social equity plan for marijuana delivery, hospitality passes first Denver City Council vote

The bills, if approved, would allow marijuana delivery and marijuana hospitality businesses within Denver.

DENVER — The Denver City Council unanimously passed the first vote for three bills regarding marijuana regulations Monday, moving the social equity plan for marijuana delivery and hospitality businesses one step closer to fruition.

If approved, the bills will allow marijuana delivery and marijuana hospitality businesses within Denver and provide $350,000 to the Department of Excise and Licenses for the implementation of the new business licenses.

Delivery licenses would only be available to social equity applicants until 2024. Licenses for stores, transporters, cultivations, manufacturing and the new hospitality establishments would be limited to social equity applicants until 2027.

The bills have been moved to final consideration and will have to pass a final full City Council vote next week to be implemented.

Molly Duplechian, policy analyst at the Department of Excise and Licenses, called the bills the “biggest changes that have happened in marijuana regulation since 2014,” when the retail sale of marijuana was legalized in Colorado.

