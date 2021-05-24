Mayor Hancock to announce strategy addressing public safety in Denver

Denver's mayor and public safety officials will outline a plan Monday to address public safety in Denver.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) will announce a public safety recovery strategy for Denver on Monday as the city continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

>Video above: Mayor Hancock details plans to revitalize downtown Denver businesses



During an 11 a.m. news conference, Hancock and public safety officials will address the "challenge of rising crime in our neighborhoods and on our streets, as well as ensure all of Denver’s Public Safety agencies use best practices to continuously improve operations and culture," a release from City of Denver says.

Speakers also include:

Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen

District Attorney Beth McCann

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Monday's announcement is the latest of several new conferences Hancock has held in recent weeks discussing top priorities of his administration: the economy, unhoused and unsheltered neighbors, and overall community safety.

Hancock said the goal of his economic recovery plan is to build back in a way that creates a broader foundation for more people to prosper and seize opportunities in the city. He stressed the importance in investing in infrastructure that will help create jobs and local businesses regain ground lost during the pandemic.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.