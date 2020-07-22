Mayor Hancock signs letter calling for federal forces to be withdrawn from cities

Washington D.C.'s mayor tweeted the letter, addressed to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Tuesday night.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has signed onto a letter expressing concern about federal forces in cities across the U.S.

That's according to a tweet from Washington D.C.'s mayor calling for military presence to be withdrawn from cities.

The letter is addressed to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

It says in part, "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable ... it is concerning that federal law enforcement is being deployed for political purposes."

Read the full letter below:

All extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence needs to be withdrawn from American cities @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kcdZov4FRF — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 22, 2020

