WATCH LIVE: Hancock to give update on city's response to ongoing protests

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to address continuing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hancock and Denver Police Department (DPD) Chief Paul Pazen will be providing on update outside the City and County Building to the city's response to the demonstrations.

Three nights of riots that have included vandalism, fires and looting prompted Hancock to implement an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the City and County of Denver for Saturday and Sunday nights.

Police largely gained control over the situation Saturday night in downtown Denver less than two hours after the curfew went into effect.

The riots followed peaceful protests during the day Thursday, Friday and Saturday in response to the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Tear gas and pepper balls were deployed starting shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after 8 p.m., police quickly dismantled a barricade at 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street that protesters had constructed using chain link fence and road closure signs.

About 30 to 40 small fires ignited in dumpsters and on items like mattresses and trash piles starting shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The area surrounding the Capitol cleared out about 8:45 p.m.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday morning. There is an exception to the curfew for law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical personnel, the Colorado National Guard, members of the media, anyone traveling to or from work or the airport, anyone fleeing danger, those experiencing homelessness and those who need immediate medical care.

The curfew applies to anyone on foot or in a vehicle in any space accessible to the public in the City and County of Denver, and DPD said officers will be enforcing it.

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson said punishment for violating curfew could be a fine of up to $999 dollars and/or imprisonment of up to 300 days in jail.

"Once 8 p.m. hits, our message is very simple: 'Go home,' " Hancock said. "If you are planning on come downtown tonight, stay home."

DPD identified 13 people arrested during Thursday's violent protests, and said 19 more were arrested on Friday.

DPD also said three officers were injured Thursday, and another was injured on Friday.

Denver Police said 84 people were arrested Saturday night in downtown Denver, all except one being arrested after the city's curfew went into effect.

The 83 people arrested after 8 p.m. are all facing a charge of curfew violation, and some others face possible charges of throwing projectiles, damaging property and having prohibited weapons, according to the DPD.

That makes for a total of 118 arrests by DPD from the protests since Thursday night. The names and charges of most of the suspects won't be released until Monday at the earliest, according to a DPD spokesperson.

Hancock praised three demonstrations that took place on Friday and concluded without any violence, and took aim at "a few agitators" who he said were hijacking the peaceful demonstrations.

"What change do you inspire by setting a car on fire, throwing rocks at police officers or vandalizing people's property?" Hancock asked.

Hancock and Pazen emphasized that it was a few agitators who were inciting violence with homemade explosives, rocks, bottles, graffiti and vandalism.

In response, Hancock said officers will take actions like the curfew to protect themselves, others and private property.

"The person who brought a crowbar last night wasn't thinking about George Floyd," Hancock said. "Neither were the people who brought assault rifles, handguns and explosives. They weren't thinking about George Floyd, nor those who brought baseball bats the night before."

Pazen thanked a few organizers who put together peaceful protests, and reasserted that DPD supports the First Amendment rights of protesters, but said officers must intervene to prevent violent actions during the protests.

"Don't allow these individual agitators to hijack your message. Don't allow them to scar this beautiful city that the people of Denver have built," Pazen said. "Attempting to capitalize on this tragic killing of Mr. George Floyd to cause damage in our city is nearly as inexcusable as the horrific killing itself."

Pazen asked peaceful protesters not to tolerate any agitators and asked them to weed out anyone trying to incite violence: "We are asking the good to help weed out the bad."

Gov. Jared Polis ordered soldiers from the Colorado National Guard Reaction Force to mobilize to "support the City and County of Denver and local law enforcement to ensure public safety."

The Colorado National Guard received a request through the State Emergency Operations Center for approximately 100 National Guard members at nine sites in Denver.

A spokesperson said the National Guard's role would not act as law enforcement and that they would not be making arrests.

The National Guard provided protection to building, property and infrastructures.

Polis issued a statement on Saturday:

“Friday’s demonstrations against the senseless killing of George Floyd and far too many innocent black Americans before him began as a peaceful day time protest and unfortunately shifted into disorder late into the evening. It appears the disruptors that caused damage throughout the city were not necessarily the same peaceful protesters from the day time. Unfortunately, because of a few individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage rather than advocating for justice, people awoke to images of smashed out windows, graffiti, and the smell of tear gas. We are all filled with grief about the unjust murder of George Floyd and I stand ready to join hands with those hurting today as we peacefully work for justice. Today is a new day and it is my hope and the hope of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful. To those peacefully protesting at a safe social distance, know that I see you and I am listening. Mayor Hancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request.”