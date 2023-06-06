Meet Mike Johnston, Denver's new mayor

Mike Johnston is Denver's 46th mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — When Mike Johnston became principal of Thornton's Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts in 2005, he learned many of his students couldn't claim in-state tuition if they enrolled in college after graduation because they were living in the country without proper immigration documentation.

He recalled in a interview that his distraught and dispirited students were questioning the point of all the work they were putting into high school.

The 48-year-old Johnston, Denver's newly elected mayor, says that's what planted the seeds that have driven him to a career in public service, including multiple runs for office.

After working on Barack Obama's first presidential campaign as an advisor on education issues, Johnston was appointed by a vacancy committee to fill a state Senate seat in Northeast Denver. At the State Capitol, he worked with other lawmakers to introduced legislation to allow immigrant students who lacked sufficient documentation to qualify for in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities.

The proposal, dubbed the ASSET Bill — short for Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow — would fail to gain traction over several sessions before finally passing with bipartisan support in 2013, making Colorado the 14th state to grant in-state tuition to students who aren’t in the country legally.

>Read the full article at Denver Gazette.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.