Grand jury indicts Mesa County clerk Tina Peters on 13 counts

Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted on six counts in an investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Mesa County grand jury on Tuesday returned a 13-count indictment against Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) related to the investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was indicted on six charges. Both were under investigation related to their involvement in a data security breach with the county's election equipment.

Video above: Mesa County judge issues embattled GOP Clerk Tina Peters contempt citation, published March 2, 2022.

Peters was charged with:

3 counts of attempting to influence a public servant

Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant

Criminal impersonation

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Identity theft

First-degree official misconduct

Violation of duty

Failing to comply with the Secretary of State

Knisley was charged with:

3 counts of attempting to influence a public servant

Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant

Violation of duty

Failing to comply with the Secretary of State

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in a statement:

“Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County. The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes.

“A grand jury is comprised of citizens who determine whether probable cause of criminal activity has been established. Once indicted, the case must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

“This investigation is ongoing, and other defendants may be charged as we learn more information. We remind everyone that these are allegations at this point and that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics