Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein seeks revocation of Tina Peters' bond

The county's Republican District Attorney is trying to revoke Peters' bond because she left the state without permission.

DENVER — Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein is seeking to revoke the bond posted by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is under indictment for allegedly taking part in a "deceptive scheme" to breach secure voting equipment.

Rubinstein confirmed he is pursuing the bond's revocation, alleging Peters violated its conditions for going out of state without permission.

No other details were immediately available.

Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, had turned themselves in to authorities in March at the county sheriff's department hours after prosecutors released the 13-count grand jury indictment.

Peters faces felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, identity theft and first-degree official misconduct. Knisley, her alleged co-conspirator, is also charged with felonies and misdemeanors.

