FBI assisting with investigation into Mesa County voting systems

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Mesa County District Attorney's Office are working to determine if there was a possible federal criminal violation.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office are conducting a forensic analysis of Mesa County's voting systems to determine if there was potential federal criminal violations, according to the FBI.

The investigation into the systems started when passwords linked to Mesa County’s voting system were somehow discovered and published online, sparking an investigation by by the Colorado Secretary of State's office (SOS) after it became aware two weeks ago.

On Monday, the SOS confirmed that two images from a hard drive from the county's election servers were posted online. These images contained copies of the election management software that runs voting system equipment in Mesa County.

The SOS also accused Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters of going into a secure room after office hours on the night of May 23, the day SOS investigators believe the images were taken. The room contained the election equipment.

According to the SOS investigation, Peters went in the room with another employee from the clerk’s office and another man, Gerald Wood, who was unauthorized to be there.

The SOS has contacted the U.S. Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to share what they gathered in their investigation.

If Mesa County wants to avoid a hand count in its next election, it has to buy and certify new election equipment by the end of the month. Griswold's office would be involved in that purchase. A spokeswoman told 9NEWS that Mesa County has not asked to buy new equipment.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS