WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg are two former mayors running for president from very different places, but they're finding common ground this week in Washington as they address the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Bloomberg was mayor of New York City, the nation's largest city at more than 8 million residents.

Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000.

This week, the two Democratic White House contenders will speak at the winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a bipartisan gathering where infrastructure and municipal finance are likely to be hotter topics than the trial of a president almost certain to end with an acquittal.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spoke with 9NEWS on Thursday from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

RELATED: Outdoor patio areas coming to DIA

RELATED: Colorado National Guard celebrates 160th anniversary

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark



