AURORA, Colo. — Former Republican congressman Mike Coffman is taking over as leader of Colorado’s third largest city.

He’ll be sworn in as the mayor of Aurora on Monday along with city council members before the start of the city council meeting.

Sentinel Colorado reports that the council is expected to be more progressive than ever but their first meeting will focus mainly on non-controversial measures.

The mayor’s race was the most expensive in city history, breaking a $1 million fundraising mark well before Election Day.

