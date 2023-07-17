Everything you should know about Mike Johnston's mayoral inauguration ceremony

The newly-elected mayor will be sworn into office Monday morning.

DENVER — Mike Johnston will be sworn in Monday morning as Denver's 46th mayor.

Johnston and other elected officials will be sworn into office at the 2023 Denver Inauguration Ceremony, which will take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

This event is open to the public. The main doors will open at 9 a.m., and the ceremony will start at 10 a.m. The program is set to go on for about an hour and a half.

9NEWS will livestream the ceremony in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

On Eventbrite, organizers for Johnston are asking people to arrive early, since security measures-- including metal detectors and bag screenings-- are required upon entry.

There is a limited amount of seats for deaf and hard of hearing folks who want to use interpreting services, so organizers recommend an early arrival for those who are interested.

ASL interpreters will be provided on-site and through Channel 8. Assistive listening devices and real-time captioning will be available as well, organizers said.

After the ceremony, an inaugural festival will be held on Wynkoop Plaza at Denver Union Station starting at 5 p.m. Organizers said the Denver Vibes festival "will highlight local musicians, artists, creators, and vendors from across the city and showcase the vibrancy, diversity, and creativity of Denver."

Johnston, former state senator, defeated Kelly Brough in the 2023 Denver mayoral elections on June 6. He will be succeeding former mayor Michael Hancock's 12-year run.

