DENVER — Denver City Council has approved a bill that will increase the minimum wage for city employees to $15 per hour over a period of three years.

The bill was approved unanimously Monday.

Under the bill, the minimum wage for eligible employees will increase in the following steps:

July 1, 2019 - $13 per hour

July 1, 2020 - $14 per hour

July 1, 2021 - $15 per hour

Currently, the minimum wage in Colorado is $11.10 per hour.

According to the ordinance, anyone working for the city or those who work for businesses that operate in city facilities would be affected by these changes. That comes out to about 1,900 people, according to the bill.

The mayor's office picked $15 since that appears to be the national trend, said Mike Strott, the mayor's office spokesperson.

An ordinance that increases the minimum wage for city contractors was approved by city council last month.

