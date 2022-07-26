More Republican candidates seek primary recounts with Secretary of State's Office

The three candidates in races near Colorado Springs sent a request to the Secretary of State's Office requesting a hand recount.

DENVER — Three legislative candidates who lost in the June 28 primary elections formally asked the Secretary of State's office for recounts.

The Secretary of State's office certified the results of the June 28 primary on Monday. The deadline for submitting a recount request is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Lynda Zamora Wilson, who lost the GOP primary for Senate District 9 in Monument to Sen. Paul Lundeen, is seeking a recount. Wilson lost by 32 percentage points to Lundeen.

In the Colorado Springs-based House District 21, Karl Dent, Sr. is seeking a recount of his loss to Rep. Mary Bradfield. Dent also lost by more than 30 percentage points.

In House District 18, also in Colorado Springs, Summer Groubert is seeking a recount of her 35 percentage point loss to Shana Black.

All three candidates are seeking a hand recount, which is not allowed under state election rules. The rules allow for recounts only using the same form of tabulation used to count the original votes, which was done by machine.

