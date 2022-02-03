5 name change proposals for Mount Evans under consideration

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County is asking for input as it develops an official position on a new name for Mount Evans.
The mountain is currently named for former Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans, who was in office when the Sand Creek Massacre took place in 1864.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (CGNAB) and U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) asked for an official county recommendation on the name change, with five proposals under consideration:
- Mount Blue Sky (submitted by the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes)
- Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho (submitted by the Northern Cheyenne tribe)
- Mount Soule (submitted by a private party)
- Mount Rosalie (submitted by a private party)
- Mount Evans (re-designating the mountain for Anne Evans, the governor's daughter, submitted by a private party)
The final renaming decision will be made by BGN, which will be informed by recommendations for Native American tribes, the U.S. Forest Service, CGBAN, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), Clear Creek County and the public.
On March 1, proponents of each proposal will speak without public comment. A public comment session will then take place on March 8, followed by a decision on March 15.
The help inform the decision, the county is asking specifically for comment from the Ute tribes due to their history in the area.
The county is also asking for comment from the Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes in Oklahoma, Wyoming and Montana due to their history in the area and presence at the Sand Creek Massacre.
In addition, the county is seeking comment from the Evans family.
The public can also e-mail bluther@clearcreekcounty.us to submit comment to County Executive Assistant Beth Luther.
Following the county's recommendation, the CGNAB will likely go through a three-meeting process to determine its recommendation.
That recommendation will then go to Polis, who will decide whether to act on it and send a letter to the BGN.
The BGN will then make the final decision.
