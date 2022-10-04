Name changes recommended for Colorado sites with offensive names

The sites are across the state of Colorado, and all contain the same word that's derogatory toward Native American women.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Department of Natural Resources wants to end the use of a derogatory name assigned to landmarks and sites in the state.

Currently, there are 29 geographical sites with the term "squaw," which is derogatory to Native American women.

The proposed changes to the numerous sites come after the Colorado Geographic Naming Board changed the name of one mountain with that same term in Clear Creek County, now called Mestaa'ėhehe Mountain. The board voted in 2021 and is now continuing that change with other sites through the state spanning several counties.

On Sunday, the board alongside the Department of Natural Resources held a meeting to hold public comment and review suggestions made by the community.

In cases where Tribal Nations proposed a new name, the board voted to go with those suggestions. Many of the sites did not have suggestions from Tribal Nations, however.

None of the recommendations are official until the governor sends along his recommendations to the U.S. Department of Interior Taskforce.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.