Colorado minimum wage increases, new laws take effect Jan. 1

Colorado's hourly minimum wage increased from $12.32 per hour to $12.56 per hour. 14 bills from the 2021 legislative session also went into effect on Jan. 1.

DENVER — Colorado's hourly minimum wage increased from $12.32 per hour to $12.56 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022, the result of voter approval of Amendment 70 in 2016.

At that time, the state's minimum wage was $8.31 per hour.

Tipped wages, which started at $5.29 per hour prior to passage of Amendment 70, increased from $9.30 per hour to $9.54 per hour, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis also noted that all direct care workers funded with state dollars and those who work at in-home and community-based settings will receive a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

The statement pointed out that 47% of direct care workers "access some form of public assistance to meet their daily needs and 34% are involved with Medicaid."

In September, the Joint Budget Committee approved a plan put forward by the governor to increase hourly pay for the lowest-paid direct care workers.

"This wage increase would target workers who currently receive the lowest rate of pay, yet provide the vast majority of hands-on care to older adults and individuals with disabilities within our state, including personal care workers, homemakers, direct support professionals, and others," according to a Polis statement.

Those wage increases will be supported by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the Polis administration said.

Along with the minimum wage hike, 14 bills from the 2021 session also went into effect on Jan. 1.