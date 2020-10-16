Thornton hires new police chief

Terrence Gordon will assume to role of police chief in December. He served with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than 24 years.

THORNTON, Colo. — The City of Thornton announced Friday that Terrence Gordon has been hired as the city's next chief of police.

Gordon has served with the Milwaukee Police Department in Wisconsin since 1995.

While there, he worked in sensitive crimes/crimes against children, violent crimes and homicide divisions. Gordon also served as a crisis negotiator and supervisor of the crisis negotiators unit.

Gordon was promoted to captain in 2010, promoted to commander in 2011, promoted to assistant chief in August of 2020 and also served as training director for the police academy.

Gordon holds a bachelor's degree in business and public administration, and a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

“Terrence comes to us with a long and stellar record of leadership among the Milwaukee police department as well as the Milwaukee community," City Manager Kevin Woods said. "He has built an impressive resume as a senior community leader and has a unique and deep understanding of community policing. Chief Gordon will be a valuable addition to our Police Department and we are all excited and eager for him to begin."

Gordon will replace current Police Chief Randy Nelson, who was with the Thornton Police Department for 42 years before retiring in May.

"[Nelson] left a legacy of honor and principled leadership," Woods said. "We knew finding his successor would be challenging."

Gordon will assume the position of police chief in December.