Local Politics

New public safety director nominated by Denver mayor

Murphy Robinson announced in mid-December he would step down after serving as public safety director for about two years.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday nominated Armando Saldate to replace Murphy Robinson as the city's executive director of public safety.

Saldate is an assistant deputy executive director in the Department of Public Safety and previously worked as a civilian commander in the internal affairs bureau for the sheriff's department and as a supervisor in the department's Data Science Unit.

Saldate was an officer in the Phoenix Police Department and a task force officer for the FBI in Phoenix.

The position has a salary of $168,861, per Denver's city charter. City Council has to approve Hancock's nomination.

