Norm Early, only Black DA elected in Colorado and Denver mayoral candidate, dies at 76

DENVER — Norm Early – the only elected Black district attorney in Colorado history who lost the epic 1991 Denver mayor’s race to Wellington Webb – has died after a long illness.

Early, who served as Denver’s top prosecutor from 1983 to 1993, was 76.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Early succumbed to complications of diabetes and other medical issues.

The 1991 Denver mayoral race featured a first – a runoff election between two Black men. Early was the presumed front-runner and led in early polling. Webb, then the city’s auditor, was considered the underdog – laced up a pair of sneakers, walked Denver, and ended up winning comfortably.

"It's never easy to lose," Early told his supporters as he conceded on election night. “Congratulations to Wellington Webb. He ran a masterful campaign."

Early then urged supporters to begin the healing process and get behind Webb as mayor.

"It's been a long campaign," Early said "A hard-fought campaign. It's time to bury the hatchets, not in each other's backs, but into the ground, for good."

Then he urged supporters to join him in a trip to Webb’s victory party to congratulate the victor in person.

Early grew up in Washington, D.C., according to a biography on American University’s website, where he attended Calvin Coolidge Senior High School.

At American University, Early ran on the track team and was the school’s first black student body president. After graduating from AU, Early earned his law degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to the biography.

He came to Denver, where he was admitted to the bar in 1970, and joined the district attorney’s office in 1973.

Gov. Dick Lamm appointed Early District Attorney in 1983 after the former top prosecutor, Dale Tooley, stepped down to run for mayor. Early was re-elected to the post in 1984, 1988 and 1992.

He was known as a leading advocate for victim’s rights and was a past president of the National Organization for Victim Assistance, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. He was also a driving force in starting the National Black Prosecutors Association and the Sam Cary Bar Association.

“Norm was a giant in the Denver DA's office and whenever he was giving a closing argument, we all cleared our schedules to be able to watch,” Denver’s current district attorney, Beth McCann, said in a statement.

“Norm was always passionate about victims of crime and made their well-being a cornerstone of his time as district attorney. He was also a personal friend of mine; a man I respected very much. I will miss him.”

Early stepped down as Denver’s DA in 1993 to go into private practice.

