Senate Bill 181, the oil and gas reform package, will be debated in the House Energy and Environment Committee at 1:30 p.m. in room 271 at the Capitol.

The bill would make several changes to how the oil and gas industry operates in Colorado.

It would give local governments control over where oil and gas operations could set up. It also would change the makeup of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission - the state regulators - to include fewer members from the oil and gas industry and add one with an expertise in public health. The commission would also have to start making decisions considering public health and safety first.

This bill started in the Senate, and its first committee hearing lasted nearly 12 hours.

The vote to pass it out of that committee happened almost at 2 a.m., after hundreds had signed up to debate for and against the legislation.

Local control of oil and gas operations were one of Gov. Jared Polis' (D-Colorado) promises during the campaign and in his state of the state address.

"It’s time for us to take meaningful action to address the conflicts between oil and gas drilling operations and the neighborhoods they impact, and to make sure that all of our communities have clean air and water," Polis said during his state of the state on Jan. 10.

A political ad against Senate Bill 181 is currently airing, funded by Colorado Petroleum Council. 9NEWS put the claims to a Truth Test on Friday.

Proponents of the bill believe it will give communities more say in what happens in their neighborhoods. Opponents suggest it amounts to a ban on the oil and gas industry, and that whatever local governments decide, state lawmakers could enact stricter regulations.

Previous bills have had testimony during committee hearings last into the night including:

Red flag legislation

Comprehensive sex education

National popular vote

The red flag legislation would allow law enforcement to seize the weapons from someone deemed an extreme risk.

Comprehensive sex education would add the teaching of consent to the requirements of sex ed classes.

The national popular vote bill, which was signed into law by Polis on Friday, would award Colorado's nine electoral college votes to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes nationwide, and not necessarily the most votes in Colorado. This would not take effect until states totaling 270 electoral college votes agree to the compact. So far, with Colorado's inclusion, states (and Washington D.C.) totaling 181 electoral college votes have agreed.

