ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — Adams County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to consider – and likely vote on – updated regulations for oil and gas development in unincorporated portions of Adams County.

Their meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and follows a six-month moratorium on new oil and gas applications.

During that time, the county's Community & Economic Development Department (CEDD) hosted 18 meetings with stakeholders, including residents, industry representatives, first responders, school districts, neighborhood associations, and activist groups.

CEDD also answered over 100 comments received outside of the meetings.

A draft of the proposal triggered stark warnings from the Colorado Oil and Gas Association (COGA) in a 12-page letter to the Adams County Planning Commission last week, according to our partners at the Denver Business Journal (DBJ).

COGA’s biggest concern is a 1,000-foot setback proposal between well sites and residential property lines, schools, building units, and undefined "environmentally sensitive" areas, the DBJ reported.

“Because so few potential locations will be in compliance with this setback provision, it will effectively act as a ban on development,” said the letter signed by Dan Haley, COGA’s CEO and president.

The board of commissioners had previously approved a moratorium shortly before the November election, when Colorado voters chose not to pass Proposition 112, which would have required new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, to be at least 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other structures deemed vulnerable.

This ban was lifted exactly two weeks later. At the time, commissioners said their proposal was brought forth to “ensure that there is no unfair advantage to applicants who might apply under current regulations in the weeks between now and the date that potential changes in the law from Proposition 112 become effective.”

Adams County is among the first jurisdictions in the state to consider updated regulations following the passage of SB-181, which changes the authority of local governments to regulate oil and gas development within their jurisdictions.

Governor Polis signed the bill into law in April.

In one of the bill's larger changes to the industry, the importance of oil and gas production and public health is no longer on equal ground; the environment, wildlife, and public health would take precedence over oil and gas production.

The bill also revamped the makeup and mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission -- the state commission that regulates the oil and gas industry -- to "regulate oil and gas activities" and not simply "foster the development of oil and gas."

The commission is also no longer the sole regulatory body over such sites; the air quality control commission, state board of health, water quality control commission, hazardous and solid waste commission and local governments would be given control over respective portions of each oil and gas well.

Whenever any regulatory body overseeing oil and well sites disagrees on something, the group whose plan would do the most to protect public health would be the course of action taken.

The bill also gets rid of the gray area of what control local governments have and make it explicit that city councils and county commissioners can control decisions on what happens above ground, relating to permits and location of operations.

