Colorado public pension fund to take out $7.2 million from Russian bank

PERA is doing this to comply with federal sanctions responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

DENVER — The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA), which provides pension benefits to public employees in the state, will divest millions from Russia's largest financial institution following the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson told 9NEWS on Friday that PERA has $8 million invested in five Russian companies. Of that, $7.2 million is with Sberbank, a state-owned bank in Russia specifically identified in new federal sanctions.

The other companies are OGK-2, Gazprom, Mosenergo and Rosneft Oil. PERA is still determining what action will be taken with the money in those businesses.

While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday requested for PERA to divest from Russian-owned assets, PERA said this action, rather, is in response to the federal mandates, and they do not divest from companies unless directed to do so by the state legislature or federal government.

PERA said they are currently "reviewing and preparing to implement" the recent federal sanctions targeting Russia. They plan to comply with the federal timeline to complete this work.

Polis also announced he wanted the state treasury to divest from any Russian-owned assets. Colorado Treasurer Dave Young said the office has reviewed its investment portfolio "and can confirm that the Colorado Treasury Department does not hold Russian-owned assets.”

The governor, too, urged universities to reconsider projects or grants with Russia, called for the termination of any state contracts with Russia-owned companies and said Colorado will leave the Russian consular office in Houston.

PERA's overall portfolio is worth more than $61 billion as of this week.