Pitkin County jury trials resume amid new pandemic, security rules

A pool of prospective jurors were called to the courthouse Tuesday for the first time since February 2020.

ASPEN, Colo — The first felony jury trial in Pitkin County since the pandemic started is set to begin Tuesday morning, with a pool of prospective jurors called to the courthouse for the first time since February 2020.

> Video above: What you need to know about Colorado's new mask guidance.

Prospective jurors should bring rain jackets and umbrellas as they will not be immediately allowed into the Pitkin County Courthouse and the weather is expected to be cool, cloudy and rainy, Brady Jax, a Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy in charge of courthouse security, said Monday afternoon.

The pool of possible jurors will initially line up on Main Street in the morning and check in with two court clerks, who will be posted at the bottom of the stairs to the main entrance, he said. Jurors will hand over their jury summons, take a COVID-19 screening, be advised of prohibited items not allowed through the courthouse’s new security station and provide their cellphone numbers.

They will then be asked to remain within 10-15 minutes of the courthouse. Those who live nearby can go home while others can find a cup of coffee or just hang out on a park bench, Jax said, until clerks call and ask them to return to the courthouse.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.