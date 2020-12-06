Incendiary comments flare during police accountability bill debate

Senate Bill 217 would enact a range of reforms from eliminating chokeholds and allowing officers to be sued for liability to creating new body-worn camera standards.

DENVER — An emotional debate about the toll of systemic racism on African Americans and the increasing burdens placed on police officers culminated in a vote to advance a police accountability bill one step closer to passage.

“I ask you to just take a look at me,” said Rep. James Coleman, D-Denver, staring down the Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday. “Take a look at me and tell me that if something as egregious as what happens to black men in this country — and not just George Floyd — had happened to me, would you be making a decision on this bill because you were afraid of an election?”

Senate Bill 217 would enact a range of reforms from eliminating chokeholds and allowing officers to be sued for liability to creating new body-worn camera standards. While proponents argued that the ideas in the bill were not new — just as police violence against communities of color was not new — critics deemed the bill too “emotional” and fast-moving.

“Rushed legislation based on emotion doesn’t make good law,” said Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, describing the burden that the law enforcement profession placed on officers’ spouses. “They turn on the TV and what do they get? They get nothing but law enforcement being bashed, called names, spit on, things thrown at them. And these spouses are starting to ask the question: ‘I know you love your job. But isn’t the risk a little too much? Can’t we do something different?’"

...

SB217 passed the Senate by a vote of 32-1 on Tuesday. Every Democratic member is a co-sponsor. It awaits a final vote in the House, and must return to the Senate in its amended form for concurrence.