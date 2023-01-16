Gov. Polis to give 2023 State of the State address

Polis was sworn in for a second four-year term as Colorado governor last week. Tuesday, he will lay out his priorities for the coming year.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will give his fifth State of the State speech Tuesday at the Colorado State Capitol.

Polis was sworn in for a second four-year term as Colorado governor on Jan. 10 after winning reelection by nearly 20 points in November. Tuesday, he will lay out for the state legislature his priorities over the coming year.

The speech is set to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the House chamber of the Colorado State Capitol.

Through the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration, Polis highlighted some issues his second term will focus on, including crime rates, universal preschool and saving Coloradans money.

At the inauguration, Polis said as he and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera campaigned around the state, many residents mentioned similar issues:

Practical, commonsense solutions to the rising cost of living.

Safe communities with good schools and affordable access to health care.

The opportunity to build a great life for yourself and your family.

The freedom to forge your own path, without the government telling you how to live your life.

He also said "life has simply become too hard and too expensive" for many residents.

He also mentioned other priorities for his administration, including continuing an effort to make Colorado operate on 100% renewable energy by 2040 while lowering consumer rates.

He also acknowledged addressing an increase in crime is another priority.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.