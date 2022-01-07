Colorado won't cooperate with abortion-related criminal investigations in other states, Polis says

Gov. Jared Polis (D) said he will decline other states' requests for arrests or extradition related to an abortion in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Wednesday announced Colorado will not cooperate with criminal and civil investigations into people who provide or obtain legal reproductive health care, including abortions, within the state.

Through an executive order, Polis said other states may try to infringe on rights protected in Colorado because of the U.S. Supreme Court's "wrong and misguided decision" to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion access is protected in Colorado because of the Reproductive Health Equity Act that Polis signed into law in 2022.

The order dictates that Colorado agencies will not provide information to other states, unless ordered by a court, regarding actions that are legal in this state.

The Colorado Dept. of Regulatory Agencies will also work to ensure no patient or provider would lose their license or be otherwise disciplined because of an abortion.

Additionally, Polis said he will decline other states' requests for arrests or extradition.

States like Missouri, Arkansas and Wyoming enacted trigger laws set to restrict or ban abortion once Roe was overturned.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) and seven other district attorneys in the state have already said they will not prosecute abortion cases following the Court's decision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.