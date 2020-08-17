WATCH LIVE: Polis, Bennet, Griswold, Weiser discuss USPS, voting in Colorado

The press conference is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Denver Elections Division’s signature verification room.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López will hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss voting by mail in Colorado.

The press conference is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Denver Elections Division’s signature verification room.

> The conference will air live in this article, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on 9NEWS' streaming platforms.

Bennet, Polis, Griswold, Weiser, and López are expected to describe how Colorado can serve as a national model to successfully expand vote-by-mail. A press release said the conference will "debunk the president’s disinformation, and discuss Colorado’s preparedness to legally challenge the administration’s efforts to undermine mail-in voting."

Colorado set a record for the highest-ever turnout for a non-presidential primary, with over 99% of votes cast using mail-in ballots in June, according to a news release from the Colorado governor's office.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.