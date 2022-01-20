Polis throws cold water on public unions bill

The latest version is relatively the same as the 2021 draft, according to Kevin Bommer of the Colorado Municipal League.

COLORADO, USA — A bill to allow public employees to engage in collective bargaining has run into its biggest hurdle: lack of support from Gov. Jared Polis.

The bill is the brainchild of House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. Esgar worked on a similar bill in 2021, but never introduced it. The draft measure faced major opposition from local governments.

That appears to be at least some the same problem for the 2022 version.

Conor Cahill, the governor's spokesman, said in a statement, first reported by Colorado Public Radio, that the governor has "made clear to the bill sponsors and advocates that he will not support the bill in its current form."

