Gov. Polis to give Thursday update on Colorado's coronavirus response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give an update to Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Polis is scheduled to speak at 12:45 p.m. outside the Colorado Governor's Residence in Denver.

9NEWS will live stream the press conference on the 9NEWS website, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

> The video above shows Polis' full press conference on Tuesday.

Polis said during a Tuesday press conference that the state has seen a downward trend in hospitalizations 11 of the previous 14 days, good news in the state's continued efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic

Polis said a cross-agency team is working on a process where people can visit loved ones at senior care facilities by getting tested, and then being allowed a window to visit if the tests come back negative.

Polis also addressed the work being done in the Legislature, saying lawmakers are working to pass the state budget by the end of June to ensure funding by the July 1 deadline. He also said while budget cuts are difficult, "we're looking forward to restoring those cuts" when the novel coronavirus is fully managed.