Polis to make 'major' announcement on housing on Monday

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to make the announcement at 1:45 p.m. Watch the 9NEWS livestream here.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will make what his office calls a "major" announcement related to housing Monday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. at the Governor's Office in the Colorado State Capitol.

In addition to Polis, the officials listed below are expected to speak:

Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation

Rick Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs

Jill Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources

State Rep. Iman Jodeh (D-Aurora)

State Rep. Steven Woodrow (D-Denver)

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue

