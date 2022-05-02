Polis announcing efforts to cut property taxes Monday

The 1 p.m. announcement will focus on "measures to provide real relief for Colorado homeowners and business owners," Gov. Jared Polis' (D) office said.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D) will lead an announcement Monday on efforts being taken to reduce property taxes in Colorado.

Polis will be joined by members of the Colorado General Assembly, the CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and community members.

Polis' office said the announcement will focus on "measures to provide real relief for Colorado homeowners and business owners."

