Polis signs measure guaranteeing right to abortion in Colorado

It's only a matter of time before the federal protections for abortion cease to exist, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed legislation affirming the right to an abortion in Colorado regardless of whatever action the U.S. Supreme Court takes later this year.

"This bill codifies a person's right to make reproductive health care decisions free from government interference," Polis said upon signing House Bill 1279, the Reproductive health Equity Act, into law.

That's a reference to two cases in front of the court – one from Mississippi, the other from Texas, both which would ban abortions early in the pregnancy. Some expect the court, which has a conservative majority, expected to either overturn Roe v. Wade or weaken it substantially.

The bill signing ceremony was held on the back patio at the governor's mansion amidst tighter-than-normal security. Two anti-abortion protesters held signs along 8th Avenue, in front of the mansion and out of sight of those attending the ceremony.

Polis said noted that, since 1973, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. But the law has been eroded and weakened, and it's only a matter of time before the federal protections for abortion cease to exist, he said.

