Governor Polis signs legislation to reshape Colorado's criminal justice system

Polis said he hopes to improve police accountability laws and ensure Coloradoans in the justice system have the right to a second chance.

COLORADO, USA — Tuesday afternoon Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed multiple measures into law with hopes of reshaping Colorado's criminal justice system.

These changes come Polis signed a broad police accountability bill called Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity into law in 2020.

The law says officers are required to have body cameras on them, law enforcement agencies are required to report more information and convicted officers could be stripped of their certification, among other things.

> Video above: Polis signs the police accountability bill into law

This new round of bills updates that law and adds to those efforts:

House Bill 1214: Updates the state law and allows a person to receive full and unconditional pardon to have his or her conviction record sealed.

Senate Bill 146: Updates include improving prison release outcomes. Changes eligibility criteria for inmates eligible for special needs parole.

Senate Bill 138: The updates in this bill improve the support of inmates with brain injuries.

House Bill 1280: This bill requires the court to hold a bond setting hearing within 48 hours of the arrestee's arrival to the jail or holding center.

House Bill 1250: The updates to this bill are to address law enforcement accountability. They include requiring law enforcement agencies to provide body-worn cameras to their officers.

House Bill 1314: The bill repeals actions by the department of revenue to revoke a person's driver's license or permit for failing to pay court fines and certain violations.

House Bill 1315: The update to this bill removes costs that a juvenile offender is required to pay.

Senate Bill 271: This bill reforms sentencing. It reclassifies the number of crimes, lowers penalties for Class 1 and 2 misdemeanors and eliminates class 3 misdemeanors.