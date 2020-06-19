WATCH LIVE: Colorado Governor signs police reform bill

The bill passed in the wake of the death of George Floyd addresses police use of force and accountability standards.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will sign the new police reform bill into law at a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity (SB20-217) contains several provisions discussed in recent years to address police use of force and accountability standards. Among the provisions would be mandated body-worn camera usage and disclosure of footage by local departments and the Colorado State Patrol, a ban on chokeholds, and the ability to sue officers directly for their conduct.

An amendment added in response to the racial justice protests would place limits on departments' use of chemical agents and projectiles when handling protesters.

In the final vote, last week 11 Republicans joined all Democrats in passing the measure. Polis will officially sign it into law at 9:15 a.m and will be joined by Senate President Leroy Garcia ( D-Pueblo), Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora), and Reps. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver).

The bill moved quickly through the Colorado Legislature following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. In a video shared widely, a White officer with the Minneapolis Police Department is seen kneeling for several minutes while Floyd, an unarmed Black man can be heard saying he can't breathe.

That officer and the others at the scene were all fired and have been charged in connection with Floyd's death. The video sparked protests across the country here in Colorado and has led to many changes, including of the passage of the police reform bill.