Polis, Primavera to be sworn in Tuesday

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Colorado State Capitol.

DENVER — The inauguration of Colorado's governor and lieutenant governor will take place Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The following road closures will be in place around the Capitol for the ceremony:

Lincoln Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue

Sherman Street between 13th Street and 14th Street

14th Street between Broadway to Grant Street

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus, the Out Loud Colorado Springs Men's Chorus and the Tarell Martin and the C2 Mass Choir will perform at the ceremony.

Polis secured a second term as governor after defeating Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl in November.

