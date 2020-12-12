Polis recall effort files for extension in Denver District Court

The organizer revealed for the first time the number of valid signatures they have collected.

DENVER — Despite not turning in a single signature by the Nov. 13 deadline, the effort to recall Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has not gone away.

Recall organizer Lori Cutunilli posted on a restricted Facebook page devoted to the effort that organizers filed for an extension of the deadline in Denver District Court on Thursday.

"Our attorneys expect the hearing to be scheduled before the holidays," Cutunilli wrote.

The legal basis for the extension, according to previous posts, is the inability to collect signatures due to the pandemic.

For the first time, they're revealing just how many of the 631,266 valid signatures they collected: less than 200,000, according to the post. In order to obtain the required number of valid signatures, recall spokesman Greg Merschel previously has said they would need to collect about 1 million signatures.