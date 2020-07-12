Polis signing rest of bills from last week's special session

The governor is signing nine of the 10 bills on Monday, all related to short-term COVID-19 relief for Coloradans.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis, who is still in quarantine from COVID-19, is on Monday signing nine of the 10 bills passed by the General Assembly from last week's special session.

The first four were signed Monday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The General Assembly dealt with seven issues during its three-day session last week, all related to short-term COVID-19 relief for Coloradans. The bills provide funding for rental and other housing assistance, food pantry aid, direct aid to restaurants, bars, gyms, minority-owned businesses and arts organization and help with utility bills.

On Monday morning, Polis signed House Bill 20B-1004, which allows restaurants, bars and food trucks impacted by capacity restrictions to retain the 2.9% state sales tax for four months, beginning with this past November and lasting until the end of February.

