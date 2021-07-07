Polis signs bill limiting the use of ketamine

The bill prevents law enforcement from directing or “unduly influencing” EMTs to administer the so-called chemical restraint as part of an arrest.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday continued his run of bill signing by enshrining into state law an additional 13 measures approved by lawmakers during the legislative session, ranging from a crackdown on the use of ketamine to an effort to create a more user-friendly search engine to review agency rulemaking.

Polis administratively signed those 13 pieces of legislation after six bill signing ceremonies at Boettcher Mansion and an additional signing event in Evergreen for legislative efforts on health care, the criminal justice system and the environment.

> Video above from April: Bill to regulate ketamine during police calls introduced in Colorado House.

The most prominent measure from the baker’s dozen was House Bill 1251 from Reps. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, and Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. The bill, inspired in part by the death of Elijah McClain while in the custody of the Aurora Police Department in 2019, prevents law enforcement from directing or “unduly influencing” EMTs to administer the so-called chemical restraint as part of an arrest. The bill also creates reporting requirements for officers who witness a colleague directing an EMT to administer the drug.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.