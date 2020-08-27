Polis signs diversity, inclusion order for state workforce

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to promote diversity and inclusion in the state's workforce.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday that laid out a series of steps to foster diversity, inclusion and equity in the state’s workforce.

“Our state government is one of the largest employers in the state, over 30,000 people,” Polis said during a press conference at the Governor’s Residence. “Inherently the public sector has a higher standard and we want to be a model for the private sector.”

The executive order reportedly has five components: it establishes a universal policy to guide state agencies, requires mandatory implicit bias training, creates a tool to measure progress, and addresses systemic inequities in the state’s procurement process.

Finally, it develops statewide standards of accessibility for government buildings, systems and materials that address people's language and ability needs.