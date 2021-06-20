Polis signs three gun bills introduced after the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting

In a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol on Saturday morning, Polis put pen to paper on House Bills 1298 and 1299 as well as Senate Bill 256.

DENVER — A trio of bills introduced in the aftermath of the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting that Democrats hope will curb gun violence are now the law of Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis signed the pieces of legislation.

HB 1298 from Reps. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, and Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, seeks to expand and tighten background check requirements.

Under the bill, those with convictions for violent misdemeanors will not be able to buy a gun for five years after the conviction. The suspect in the March Boulder King Soopers shooting had been convicted of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, three years before he purchased the firearm, according to witness testimony.

