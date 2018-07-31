Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton laid out the gubernatorial debates they’re willing to do Monday. Now the haggling on the dates, venues and questions begins.

Both campaigns told Colorado Politics they have been inundated with requests to appear at debates and other joint events.

Polis issued a press release Monday afternoon challenging Stapleton to 13 debates and forums. The campaign also announced that Polis’ former primary challengers — Mike Johnston, Cary Kennedy and Donna Lynne — will serve as surrogates for Polis at three other events — a move evidently aimed at putting to rest whether the party is fractured after the contentious primary that featured attack ads and counter-attack ads.

Most notably, Lynne, the sitting lieutenant governor, will pinch hit for Polis at a Club 20 debate in Grand Junction on Sept. 8. The candidate debates at Club 20 — the Western Slope coalition of counties, business and other civic leaders — is seen as a major event on the state political calendar, but especially for Western Colorado politicos.

Club 20 didn’t take the news well, noting its 22 counties include two U.S. Congressional seats, eight Colorado House districts, four Colorado Senate districts and more than 580,000 Coloradans.

