Gov. Polis to deliver fourth State of the State address Thursday

The address begins at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on 9NEWS' digital platforms.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his fourth State of the State address before the state legislature at the Colorado Capitol Thursday.

The Democrat is expected to lay out his agenda for the final year of his term. Polis and legislative leadership recently outlined priorities for 2022 that include lowering health care costs, investing in early childhood education, reducing crime, making bipartisan transportation investments and fighting climate change.

VIDEO ABOVE: Polis appoints 2018 campaign rival to economic development post

The legislative session got underway Wednesday. Democrats currently control both the Senate and the House.

The address begins at 11 a.m. 9NEWS will livestream it in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.