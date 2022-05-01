Gov. Polis to deliver fourth State of the State address Thursday

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his fourth State of the State address before the state legislature at the Colorado Capitol Thursday.
The Democrat is expected to lay out his agenda for the final year of his term. Polis and legislative leadership recently outlined priorities for 2022 that include lowering health care costs, investing in early childhood education, reducing crime, making bipartisan transportation investments and fighting climate change.
Polis appoints 2018 campaign rival to economic development post
The legislative session got underway Wednesday. Democrats currently control both the Senate and the House.
The address begins at 11 a.m. 9NEWS will livestream it in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.
