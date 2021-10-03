Polis, legislative leadership to unveil stimulus proposal for Colorado

The governor will unveil the stimulus package plan in response to the COVID pandemic during a 12:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, state legislative leaders and local business owners are holding a press conference Wednesday to unveil a stimulus proposal for Colorado.

Polis will detail the proposal during a 12:30 p.m. meeting from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

>Video above is a replay of a COVID update by Polis on Tuesday

Joining the governor at the press conference will be:

Senate President Garcia

Senate Majority Leader Fenberg

House Speaker Garnett

House Majority Leader Esgar

Senate Minority Leader Holbert

House Minority Leader McKean

John Ellis, Vice President National Western Stock Show

Ann Koerner, owner of Stack Subs

Beth Gruitch, owner of Rioja

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

During his 2021 State of the State address last month, Polis spoke about state pandemic relief, reducing the cost of healthcare and transportation funding.

Polis has proposed a $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan to create jobs and get the state back on track to rebound financially in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stressed the importance of efforts to improve the economy including tax relief and loans for small business, boosting industries like tourism and renewable energy, and investing in improving transportation infrastructure.